Could this be a trophy-winning celebration? Just days after the Rugby World Cup final (fingers crossed for last night's semifinal) Hannah Barrett will host a charity event in Auckland.

Spy understands Hannah and All Black star Beauden Barrett have sold their Wellington home and bought property in Auckland.

Hannah was an Auckland girl about town before moving to be with her then-boyfriend in Wellington several years ago.

The event, Cars, Cocktails and Cashmere, is raising awareness and funds for Sweet Louise, which helps Kiwis living with incurable breast cancer. Hannah is the charity's official ambassador and has a very personal connection — the organisation was founded in 2005 in memory of her godmother Louise Perkins.

The 24-year-old accountant's mother, Alison Laity, was also diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.

This month Barrett has been part of The Sweet October Cookbook, featuring celebrity recipes.

Just days after the RWC final she will host Cars, Cocktails and Cashmere at The Garage in Orakei. Fashionistas Elle + Riley will show their new season collection, gin cocktails will be served and musician Nathan Haines will be the entertainment for about 100 supporters of the charity.

Barrett, who is currently traversing Japan with friends and family supporting Beauden and her brothers-in-law, will hopefully be flanked by her victorious husband on her big night, which might just make it the first homecoming celebration . . .

Meanwhile, Spy hears the couple, who married in a stunning ceremony on Rakino Island on the Hauraki Gulf in January, have jumped on the Auckland property ladder. After looking at numerous multimillion-dollar homes from Herne Bay to the Eastern Suburbs, it's understood they have purchased in Remuera.