TVNZ's Breakfast team have bid farewell to their original line-up today.

Weatherman Matty McClean posted a photo of himself and fellow presenters Hayley Holt, John Campbell, with departing news anchor Daniel Faitaua.

"Our last morning together!" he posted to Instagram, saying he was "gutted" the four will no longer be presenting Breakfast as a team.

Faitaua is set to depart the morning current affairs show after next week to take up a stint as 1 News's European Correspondent.

Co-host Hayley Holt is on holiday next week, so today was the last morning the presenters were together.

There is plenty of speculation over who will replace Faitaua, and there's no shortage of contenders.

It won't be easy following in Faitaua's footsteps however, as the 43-year-old made news-reading appear effortless, while also bringing the perfect amount of personality to the role.

So who are the likely contenders for his replacement?

Melissa Stokes

ONE News presenter Melissa Stokes. Photo / Supplied.

Stokes is a seasoned newsreader and presenter, and would be equally great alongside the rest of the team.

If TVNZ wanted to go with a familiar face, the current weekend news anchor would be a safe bet.

Chris Chang

TVNZ One News reporter Chris Chang. Photo / Supplied

The former Breakfast reporter would bring a youthful flair to the news-reading role, and is a seasoned reporter for flagship show 1 News.

Amanda Gillies

The AM Show presenter is a predictable poaching target for TVNZ.

2018 Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards at the Civic. NZ TV Awards. Amanda Gillies. Photo / Norrie Montgomery.

She would bring valuable morning news experience to the role – she currently fronts Three's morning show as the news anchor alongside Duncan Garner.

She's been with Mediaworks since 2001, so loyalty may stop her from jumping ship to TVNZ.

Scotty Morrison

Could Scott Morrison be in line to join the Breakfast team? Photo / Supplied.

The popular presenter is already ensconced in the TVNZ family and would certainly bring some verve to the role, with his warm personality and more than a decade's worth of experience hosting Te Karere.

The Maori language expert and author has a busy schedule as it is however, as he also co-presents Marae and is a newsreader for Radio Waatea. But is he seeking a new challenge?

Jenny-May Clarkson

Jenny-May Clarkson has worked as a journalist for 1 Sport and as a presenter on the 1 NEWS sport desk. Photo / Supplied.

The fomer Silver Fern could be a surprise addition to the Breakfast team.

Clarkson has carved out a stellar reputation as both a journalist for 1 Sport and as a presenter on the 1 NEWS sport desk.

She has the right sort of colourful personality too and could be the breath of fresh air the show needs.

John Campbell

With Breakfast having enjoyed a ratings boost since Campbell joined the team, it would be a simple transition for him to make to the news-reading role, after he previously co-anchored the 6pm bulletin alongside Wendy Petrie.

John Campbell and Wendy Petrie presenting the 1 News 6 o'clock news 08 February 2019. Photo / Supplied

However, his brief stint presenting the weather could suggest he would be best staying in his hard-hitting interviewing lane.