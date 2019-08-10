New Zealand star Karl Urban has described his new US series The Boys as perverse and shocking — and he's right.

That is why the new irreverent superhero show, which has been screening since late last month on Amazon Prime, has already attracted a cult following and has been renewed for a second season.

It's based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and created and developed by Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke with Hollywood funny men Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg who co-wrote cult superhero films Superbad and The Green Hornet.

Star Trek star Urban plays anti superhero Billy Butcher and fellow Kiwi actor Antony Starr, his nemesis the Homelander, a character based on the Superman character archetype, but cruel.

Advertisement

Fans are loving its rebellious spirit and the middle finger it gives to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is not spared, as Urban — who played Skurge in Waititi's movie — posted a video this week of his Butcher character taking a sip from a Thor mug and spitting it out in disgust, which Starr thought was hilarious.

Both actors are back in Toronto filming the second series. The first has been described as scandalous, full of belly laughs and butt kicks but with content that can sometimes make it hard to watch.

Fans are going mad for Urban's take on the comic book anti-hero Butcher. He has a Cockney accent, but a fellow Kiwi could pick up his Kiwi intonation. His character is as abusive as he is refreshing. Seeing him chat to schoolchildren about the horrors of superheroes is disturbing.

Starr, of Banshee fame, has littered his Instagram with pictures of himself in his Homelander suit, but in an interview with Amazon Prime he says the only thing he doesn't like about being a superhero is the fact that he has to wear a tight outfit.

As for the superpower he would most like? A very Kiwi answer . . . "I would love not to have to pee on a long car journey."