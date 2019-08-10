Celebrity Treasure Island is billing itself as New Zealand's biggest reality TV show and we are predicting that if not too much of the rumoured drama on-set in the South Pacific doesn't end up on the cutting room floor, the show will live up to the hype.

Next Sunday radio stars Athena Angelou and Sam Wallace, Olympians Barbara Kendall and Eric Murray, former league star Gary Freeman, actors Jodie Rimmer and Karl Burnett, singers Moses Mackay and Ladi6, athlete and influencer Lana Van Hout, former reality stars Lily McManus and Rosanna Arkle, boxer Shane Cameron, TV presenters Shannon Ryan and Matty McLean and former All Black Zac Guildford will hit the screen on TVNZ2, attempting to win $100,000 for their chosen charities.

TV queen Dame Julie Christie is said to have lapped up being back on the scene in Fiji — where so many famous reality scenes have played out in past series — and Spy has heard stories of alleged chauvinism, weatherman rivalry, possible romance and bromance, and the odd tantrum.

We hear some of the men weren't very woke and were perceived as sexist by other competitors, writing off the chances of the female contestants as true competition early on in filming.

In a game of strategy, this is done at their peril. And we hear the men who had those views soon realise there are a lot of strong women in the show who are a force to be reckoned with.

ZM's Bree Tomase — who co-hosts Celebrity Treasure Island with Matt Chisholm — was tight-lipped when Spy spoke to her, but promised plenty of action that made for compulsive viewing.

"There were a lot of really surprising moments on the show and every single one of them brought something different to the game," she says.

"I was actually really pleased that they all got stuck in as much as they did. They really gave it a good crack. But there's a lot on the line, not only money for their charity, but a lot of them wanted to prove something to themselves too."

Apparently one contestant loses the plot completely after being pushed to max, while others try to sneak contraband on to the island in very creative ways.

Celebrity Treasure Island Castaways From left - Gary Freeman, Moses Mackay, Barbara Kendall, Lana Van Hout, Athena Angelou, Matty McLean, Rosanna Arkle, Shane Cameron, Shannon Ryan, Karl Bur

A romance might be in the air, as is a bromance between two unlikely contestants.

In a case of Breakfast weatherman vs former Breakfast weatherman, McLean and Wallace both went into the competition with winning firmly in their sights. But did their rivalry remain friendly?

A cryptic post from Wallace after arriving home from Fiji has people wondering with whom he might have fallen out.

"I'm home from CTI, it was bloody tough! I'm left a little rough around the edges, riddled with mosquito bites and 4kgs lighter. I made some incredible friends and lost some along the way! But mostly I got to come home to my family! I'm both filled with terror and anticipation for the show to go to air! Thanks to everyone who played along with me! I couldn't have asked to be with a better group of people," he wrote on Instagram.

It seems in the real world he is definitely still friends with Cameron, Guildford, Angelou and Kendall, who all hung out at Cameron's boxing gym last week.

On Wednesday the cast will be back together for a reunion at the launch event of the season at The Glasshouse in Morningside, and Spy will be there with bells on, looking for all the answers.