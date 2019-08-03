Eric Watson and his family have been enjoying a holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Watson, 60, is believed to be accompanying his four children and the mother of his three young sons, Lisa Henrekson, on their summer break.

Interestingly, Watson's eldest son, 25-year-old Sam, is there, romantically linked with one of Henrekson's best friends, fellow Swedish model Frida Andersson Lourie.

According to her Instagram page, Andersson Lourie, is a mother of four young children and made the social pages of London's elite for many years with her husband, uber-wealthy hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.

Frida Andersson Lourie pictured with friends, including Lisa Henrekson. Photo / Instagram

In the past year it seems Lourie has changed her Instagram handle to Andersson Lourie and for several months she has posted loved-up shots with Sam on Instagram.

Her latest Instagram, posted last week, is from Mykonos with Sam's family, Sam cooking on the barbecue. Their pictures started appearing on the social media platform nine weeks ago when the pair were staying in Turkey.

In June, London-based Andersson Lourie and Henrekson donned matching red jumpsuits, named themselves Team Sweden, and co-piloted a Ferrari in a charity tour race from London to Paris, ending in Monte Carlo.

In Monaco, Andersson Lourie posted a romantic shot of herself and Sam at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

For several months Andersson Lourie has posted loved-up shots with Sam on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

A week later she posted another dreamy shot with Sam at a flash hotel in Montenegro, captioning the picture, "My Love". Last weekend, at a romantic restaurant in Mykonos, Andersson Lourie posted yet another picture of her kissing Sam, posted with a love heart.

Sam, 25, has made Spy's pages in the past for his eligible bachelor status and two years ago for his NZ business interests and jaunts around town with Unfiltered CEO and good mate Jake Millar.

Millar said of one of the couple's recent loved-up pictures that they deserved the "world's hottest couple" award.

They are a great match, Sam will be great with Frida's children as he is used to looking after his three much younger brothers. They both enjoy a jetset life; Sam is a busy businessman; Frida still models for the likes of Escada and her current modelling agency is Mrs Robinson Management.