After a few years of obscurity, former All Black and TV larrikin Marc Ellis has rolled out the publicity machine again.

Ellis and his beautiful Italian partner Linda Codegoni welcomed their first baby together last year — but the only pictures of the couple published were pap shots by a women's magazine who incorrectly labelled her as being a Linda from Portugal.

Now the 47-year-old multi-millionaire marketing whiz and ex-All Black is ready to celebrate his love.

The man who brought us Charlie's Orange Juice and last decade sent plumes of smoke from the summit of Rangitoto for a publicity stunt for his website Mintshot (with a subsequent apology to the Department of Conservation) is opening a beauty spa with Codegoni — Look Lab in Westmere.

The spa will specialise in luxury treatments using LPG Endermologie, HydraFacial and Deesse Mask therapies imported from Europe. The boutique medispa's treatments will be tailored for each client.

Codegoni, 39, who trained as a beauty therapist and Ayurvedic therapist in Italy, moved to New Zealand in 2017 and has spent the past year developing Look Lab and its menu of medispa treatments. She will work with a team at Look Lab that includes a massage therapist and appearance medicine specialist.

"Our spa is a place for an alternative approach to beauty, where different therapies and technologies work in synergy. It's a spa to take time in, to be nurtured in, and a place to feel confident and happy in yourself," she says.

The interiors of the spa are described as sophisticated with an Art Deco-inspired interior — luxe wallcoverings, velvet seating and vintage furniture.