Former League legend Gary 'the Whizz' Freeman, 56, and athlete, model and social influencer Lana Van Hout, 28, are the final two celebrities to join TVNZ2's Celebrity Treasure Island.

Freeman, 56, and Van Hout, 28, will meet the 14 other celebrities for the first time this weekend as they land in Fiji and start filming.

This season's celebrities are mainly sports stars, including boxer Shane Cameron, 41, Olympian and former Dancing with the Stars' contestant Barbara Kendall, 51, former Olympian Eric Murray, 37, and former All Black Zac Guildford, 30.

Some question whether Guildford can last the distance — he has a chequered past in the islands and eight years ago had to apologise after claims he assaulted two people while drunk and naked in a Cook Islands' bar.

Advertisement

Former Kiwis league star Gary Freeman has received the call-up for Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Photosport.

Spy thinks former bachelorette Lily McManus, 22, will keep a keen eye on him and take him under her wing. She has returned from the US and this will be her third reality show after starring in a Bachelor spin-off show in the US. Rounding out the reality stars is former The GC star Rosanna Arkle, 30.

Also returning from the US is broadcaster Shannon Ryan, whose most recent gig has been interviewing celebrities Stateside for The Project.

Flava's Athena Angelou and The Hits' Sam Wallace, 38, will be fun to watch, as will Breakfast's Matty McLean, 32, who has finally been given the chance to live out his Survivor fantasies in a celebrity setting.

Singers Ladi6, 36 and Moses Mackay, 28, from Sol3 Mio will bring some high notes to the party, as will former actor turned monied man Karl Burnett, 43 and his fellow thespian Jodie Rimmer, 45.

So, what will make good TV? Hook-ups of course and we can see more than one in the above mix. The glamorous Van Hout is happily settled with athlete Cam Graves. We can see a rivalry already between McManus and Arkle, whom has already won in the social media stakes with 4.7 million Instagram followers and plenty of racy photos to match.

Producers coaxing Eric Murray to talk about his split from former rowing mate Hamish Bond would be worth a watch and it's a sure bet producers will play up the sportspeople vs the entertainers.