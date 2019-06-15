Former broadcaster Paul Henry and ex-girlfriend Diane Foreman have enjoyed a reunion in Monte Carlo.

The pair who famously dated a decade ago, have remained great friends and dined in Monaco with EY World Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, Zuru billionaire Nick Mowbray and his family, before the black-tie gala awards.

Henry now splits his time between Palm Springs in California and time on his boat named after his late mother Olive, which has been moored around different ports in Europe.

Foreman, 58, won World Entrepreneur of the Year a decade ago in the high rolling principality and has since been a judge on the global panel. This year she launched a book with two fellow past winners titled Daring to Compete.

Advertisement

Diane Foreman and Paul Henry and Paul Henry's shirt

In 2015, Henry presided over Foreman's last book launch, In the Arena, in Auckland, where he described his friend as one of the hardest-working people he'd ever met, noting her many successes in business and life.

Mowbray stayed quiet on his dinner with Henry and Foreman, and although he didn't take out this year's title, he was thrilled with all the support he has received from back home including a letter from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Nick Mowbray Supplied to Spy

"It was an amazing experience, lots of incredible people came together. The NZ team and support were phenomenal," Mowbray said.

Kiwi rich-listers have been pouring into Monaco of late. Paula and Simon Herbert of Empire Capital have had their boat Limitless there and have been entertaining friends from downunder during the Monaco Grand Prix.

London based ex-pat Steve Owen has also been spotted, as has Ben Cook of Cook Property Group and his glamorous girlfriend Lavinia White mingling at the Grand Prix with automotive-monied lister Wayne Leach and wife Amanda.

Paula and Simon Herbet Ben Cook and Lavinia White

Last weekend the Herberts, Cook and White travelled to Antibes in France and stayed at the legendary Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, a playground of the rich and famous on the Riviera.

This week Mowbray and his girlfriend Jaimee Lupton hired a Bentley and drove to the same hotel to soak in the vibe. The pair will travel the season through Europe and be back home in August.