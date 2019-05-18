Some of New Zealand's most loved celebrities are joining forces with Monty Betham to tackle youth obesity.

Betham — a former league and boxing star — is organising a star-studded fundraising dinner at Auckland's Heritage Hotel on June 28 for his Steps for Life charity.

It is the second year he has organised the Dining with the Stars event.

High-profile Kiwis who have jumped on board with Betham's charity push — and who will take part in a Q&A panel session — include Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, The Hits radio star Toni Street and Silver Fern and The Crowd Goes Wild presenter Storm Purvis.

Monty Betham. Photo / File

As well as captaining the Warriors, Tuivasa-Sheck won the NRL premiership with his previous club the Sydney Roosters and was also crowned the 2018 Dally M Medal winner; awarded to the competition's best player.

He said he was honoured to be part of an event raising money for such a good cause.

"It's inspiring to see so many Kiwis taking the right steps to live healthier lifestyles for themselves and their families."

Betham said he was pleased with the panel and "super chuffed" they were giving their time to raise awareness for Steps for Life

Street said she was looking forward to taking part.

"It is an amazing charity event that Monty Betham has set up," she said in a video posted on the charity's social media account.

"I am really excited. We are going to do a panel discussion on the stage followed by a big dance session. Come join me."