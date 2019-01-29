Right when New Zealand is diving into a heatwave, rapper Nelly has entered the country - coincidence? We think not.

The Hot In Here rapper arrived in Auckland this morning and was welcomed with a haka powhiri by Māori cultural group KaiHaka, which provides mana whenua-led cultural experiences for international stars and dignitaries.

Nelly watched the powhiri, recording it on his phone and was also the center of what looks to be a group karakia.

He later posed for photos, including a killer snap in which he pulls a pukana with the KaiHaka crew.

Advertisement

Nelly is here to play a one-off exclusive headline show in Auckland on Wednesday night, at the Logan Campbell Centre with special guest, Flava's DJ Manchoo.

The night will also be hosted by Flava presenter Athena Angelou.

KaiHaka have recently welcomed the likes of Tyga, Toto, the Jackson 5 and Cardi B.