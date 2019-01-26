Has Kiwi boxing superstar Joseph Parker scored himself a role in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film Hobbs and Shaw?

Last week Parker was in Koloa, Hawaii, and posted stories to his Instagram with Kiwi actors Cliff Curtis and John Tui and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns.

Hobbs and Shaw is a spinoff of The Fast and the Furious series, focusing on Johnson's US Diplomatic Security agent Luke Hobbs forming an unlikely alliance with Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw.

They have filmed in the United Kingdom and now the movie is wrapping up in Hawaii.

Curtis starred alongside Statham in The Meg, which was filmed in New Zealand in 2017.

Parker posted a photo to Instagram of himself with Curtis and Hobbs and Shaw director David Leitch. We hear he also hung out with The Rock and talked a future in movies — but our source could not confirm whether Parker won himself a cameo.

On Monday, Johnson posted a picture of a low-carb meal with a message about the movie.

"Last meal of the night and carb depleting, (shirt comes off in this movie for our final massive battle sequences coming up next week for HOBBS & SHAW — my FAST & FURIOUS spin-off film. Wanted to bring the HOBBS character in razor sharp condition and shape for this one.

"The exact science of this diet and training is tough on the ol' system to maintain for four months of filming, but film lasts forever and we get one shot to try to make something iconic for the fans. Then I'll race everyone to the waffle truck," wrote Johnson.

A WWE fighter and a boxer would make great extras in the movie's battle scene, or would make great sparring partners for those prepping for it.

The lads look like they had a fit time with plenty of laughs — and you can bet we will be watching Hobbs and Shaw when it premieres this August, with eagle eyes for Parker — should he have made any cuts.