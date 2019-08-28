A man accused of driving a steamroller towards a group of boy racers has lost name suppression.

Patrick Roil, 47, from Porirua, was charged with endangering transport and drink driving after a car-destroying rampage that left at least one person injured.

He was granted name suppression at his first appearance in the Upper Hutt Valley Court but lost that after a hearing today.

Vehicles were destroyed in the incident, during a boy racer meet in Upper Hutt.

One person suffered leg injuries and another injuries to the face after an altercation broke out in the early hours of a Saturday morning last month.

Roil is accused of driving a road roller into a group of car enthusiasts who had gathered for a boy racer meet on Eastern Hutt Rd in Upper Hutt.

The roller damaged and pushed a number of parked cars, while witnesses described chaos as others attempted to flee the roller. It's thought people were injured in the clamour to get out of the way of the rampaging roller.