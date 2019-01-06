In case you missed it: This was one of the Herald's top stories on social media this week.
On any given day in New Zealand there are a number of people wanted by police.
They could be wanted for suspected offending, breaches of bail or parole, failing to turn up at court, or escaping home detention.
Today we profile the 16 offenders listed on the police website's "wanted to arrest" section.
If you can help police find any of these people - contact your local station.
Police advise the public not to approach anyone who is wanted - rather, contact your local station or dial 111 in an emergency and leave the arrests up to them.
Jimmy Wanihi
Age: 34
Likely whereabouts: Christchurch area
Wanted for: parole recall warrant
File reference: 180525/4176
Nicola Ratu
Age: 28
Likely whereabouts: Canterbury
Wanted for: parole recall warrant
File reference: 181220/0685
Michaela Rentiul
Age: 29
Likely whereabouts: Canterbury
Wanted for: theft, shoplifting, breach of curfew
File reference: 181218/2952, 181218/2958, 181218/2966
Chaz Paekau
Age: 30
Likely whereabouts: Waikato or Whakatane areas
Wanted for: breaching release conditions
Description: tattoo "Cordeyus" on lower left forearm, large mole on back of right forearm
File reference: 181207/486
Cheyenne Rawiri
Age: 26
Likely whereabouts: Waikato, extensive links to Huntly and Hamilton
Wanted for: unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and breaching release conditions
Known alias: Cheyenne Hutchens
File reference: 181214/8347
David Auvae
Age: 37
Likely whereabouts: Canterbury
Wanted for: unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm
File reference: 181120/8909
CONSIDERED DANGEROUS - DO NOT APPROACH
Jackson Karaka
Age: 25
Likely whereabouts: Canterbury
Wanted for: removing electronic monitoring device and absconding
File reference: 181204/2148
Nicholie Wilson
Age: 42
Likely whereabouts: Mid or South Canterbury areas
Wanted for: breach of bail
File reference: 181116/4163, 181116/507
Shane Harvey
Age: 42
Likely whereabouts: Christchurch area
Wanted for: breaching release conditions
File reference: 181201/4846
Richard Le Comte
Age: 20
Likely whereabouts: Canterbury
Wanted for: removing electronic monitoring device and absconding
File reference: 181122/4101
Alexanda Cottrell
Age: 22
Likely whereabouts: Canterbury
Wanted for: removing electronic monitoring device and absconding
Description: tattoo of '15' on right hand
File reference: 181108/8525
Luke Earle
Age: 38
Likely whereabouts: Canterbury
Wanted for: assault, breach of curfew
File reference: 181112/2032, 181113/6383
Koronui Teaurere
Age: 23
Likely whereabouts: Canterbury
Wanted for: breach of home detention, breach of intensive supervision order conditions
File reference: 180718/0207, 180827/6345
Rahiri Price Harris
Age: 35
Likely whereabouts: Christchurch
Description: tattoos on both forearms
File reference: 180805/4570
Shannon Morrell
Age: 36
Likely whereabouts: Christchurch or Hurinui District
Wanted for: breaching release conditions
Description: tattooed left forearm
Known alias: Shannon Reid, Shannon Porter
File reference: 180726/4274
CONSIDERED DANGEROUS - DO NOT APPROACH
Enzed Norman Beazley
Age: 25
Likely whereabouts: Canterbury
Wanted for: breaching release conditions
Description: tattoo on left hand reading ATMC
File reference: 180119/5914