In case you missed it - this is one of our top stories of the week.

An Australian mother has shocked many online after sharing her massive haul of presents for her three children.

The mum spent five months collecting the presents, cramming them into 14 cupboards to hide from her kids. The gifts ranged from bikes to video games to stuffed toys and could almost fill an entire room.

The mum spent five months collecting the presents, cramming them into 14 cupboards to hide from her kids. Photo / Facebook

The gifts ranged from bikes to video games to stuffed toys and could almost fill an entire room. Photo / Facebook

She shared photos of the Christmas haul to an Australian parent group, saying: "Finally emptied my Christmas cupboards to see what I've collected over the last few months ... did I mention that I LOATHE wrapping presents."

Advertisement

"Super grateful to have all this for my three crotch demons but f**k."

Some people on the group expressed their shock at the massive load of presents.

"Oh dear ... a bit much. I'd be saving for some birthdays," one said.

While another wrote "that's ridiculous."

Some people on the group expressed shock at the massive load of presents. Photo / Facebook

"Wow, enjoy wrapping all of that up!" another wrote sarcastically.

But the mum was quick to silence the haters, saying:

"Society will try let you believe there is [something wrong with spoiling your kids] or try guilt trip you for it [sic]," she said.