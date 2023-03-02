Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Olympic sprinter Zoe Hobbs has produced an electrifying performance at the New Zealand Track and Field Championships in Wellington on Friday, smashing a host of records while automatically qualifying for the world championships.

Racing in the heats of the women’s 100m, Hobbs clocked a sensational time of 11.07s to set an Oceania record, New Zealand record, New Zealand resident record, New Zealand all-comers record.

Hobbs trimmed 0.01 from her previous Oceania record mark set at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

It was a brilliant display from the 25-year-old Taranaki-raised, Auckland-based sprinter who was competing in her first competition of the season.

Hobbs made her dazzling trademark start out the blocks and looking relaxed in quickly establishing a steady rhythm. She flashed past the line in 11.07, finishing a distance clear of Brooke Somerfield (Waikato Bay of Plenty), who recorded 11.64 for second.

Veronica Shanti Pereira of Singapore was the second fastest to advance for the final, which takes place at 4.52pm on Friday, recording a time of 11.46 to win heat two.