Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Young skaters shine at Olympic debut in Paris

New York Times
By Dodai Stewart
7 mins to read
Vareeraya Sukasem, 12, of Thailand in the warm-up before the heats of the women’s street skateboarding competition at La Concorde in Paris. Photo / James Hill, The New York Times

Vareeraya Sukasem, 12, of Thailand in the warm-up before the heats of the women’s street skateboarding competition at La Concorde in Paris. Photo / James Hill, The New York Times

From the shooting range to the swimming pool, teens and preteens are grabbing medals and the spotlight. Nowhere is this truer than at the skateboard park.

It was a hot Sunday morning, and the women’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport