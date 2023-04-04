Jo Aleh and Molly Meech won the second of their two qualifying 49er FX heats on day 2 of the 2023 Princess Sofia Regatta in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Photo / Sailing Energy

They’ve shown glimpses of what could be over the past year and now Jo Aleh and Molly Meech may have finally hit their stride as a sailing partnership.

The pair lead a quality 49er FX fleet after two races at the Princess Sofia Regatta in Palma, Spain after taking out their second qualifying heat in challenging conditions.

“We had a bit of everything with wind from all directions, but we managed to get two decent results, which was pleasing,” said Aleh.

They finished fifth in their first race and had to overcome less-than-ideal starts on both attempts.

“Conditions were really tough. In the first race, we didn’t quite nail the start but we fought our way back to be just in the mix. Then the last race of the day we had a bit of a stuff-up off the start line and had to do some turns.

“We ended up getting pretty far right on the course… but got into second at the top mark and managed to take out the race win.”

Aleh, a former Olympic gold medallist in the 470, teamed up with Meech early last year, following Meech’s split from long-time teammate Alex Maloney after the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The pair were second to Maloney and Olivia Hobbs at both the 49er FX nationals and the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta earlier this year but impressed with their early form at the Princess Sofia - the first top-level regatta of 2023 for all 10 Olympic classes.

“Molly reminded me after the race that we have actually won a race before but I couldn’t remember it,” Aleh joked.

“Getting the win today felt good but we are only two races down and there’s a lot more to do the rest of the regatta. We’re looking forward to it.”

Maloney and Hobbs are 26th overall with the Reynolds-Smith twins, Courtney and Brianna, 11th.

A second and sixth place in their heats saw Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie end the day fifth overall in the men’s 49er, with Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn 22nd.

The crews are two of six Kiwi men’s skiff teams in Palma, and spent much of the last few months working on speed and equipment testing in New Zealand.

“Our summer was heavily involved in speed testing and equipment development and we’ve been closely working with Logan and Oscar with the combined goal of being quick in Palma,” said McHardie.

“Today has been a good test of our progress. We’re happy with what we’ve seen so far but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.”

Former world champion Tom Saunders has dropped to sixth overall in the ILCA 7 (Laser) fleet after following up a third place in his first heat yesterday with a “frustrating” fifth today. George Gautrey won the second of his two heats after a 25th in his first to sit 29th overall.

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson got off to a perfect start in the Nacra 17 fleet, taking out their first heat before a 13th in the second heat saw them finish the day 11th overall.

“We managed to string it together in the first race for a win but then got bounced around a bit in the second and ended up deep in the fleet,” Wilkinson explained.

“All-in-all it was a good first day,” said Dawson. “Tomorrow’s our last day of qualifying before we get into the finals. Bring it on!”

New Zealand’s leading female windfoiler Veerle ten Have is eighth overall in the women’s IQFOIL fleet, following three top-10 finishes and a crash in her third heat.

“It got up to about 20kn, which was quite exciting for a slalom race, but unfortunately I had a crash when I was going really fast,” ten Have said.

“My speed is there. I just need to put the rest together and get used to racing in such close proximity to the rest of the fleet again.”

No racing was possible in the men’s IQFOIL, where Josh Armit remains joint-leader after victory in yesterday’s single heat.

Justina Kitchen and Lochy Naismith are 19th and 78th respectively in the women’s and men’s kitefoil competitions.

Results and standings after day 2 of the Princess Sofia Regatta in Palma de Mallorca, Spain:

49er fleet (99 boats):

1st: Kévin Fischer/Yann Jauvin (Fra) 1 1 - 2 points

2nd: Bart Lambriex/Floris van de Werken (Ned) 4 2 - 6pts

3rd: Albert Torres Nohales/ Elias Leonard Aretz Queck (Spa) 3 3 - 6 pts

5th: Isaac McHardie/William McKenzie (NZ) 2 6 - 8 pts

22nd: Logan Dunning Beck/Oscar Gunn (NZ) 5 12 - 17 pts

25th: Sam Morgan/Pat Morgan (NZ) 7 13 - 20 pts

31st: Campbell Stanton/Will Shapland (NZ) 17 8 - 25 pts

54th: Mattias Coutts/Henry Haslett (NZ) 18 19 - 37 pts

55th: Scott McKenzie/Blake McGlashan (NZ) 23 15 - 38 pts

49er FX (60 boats):

1st: Jo Aleh/Molly Meech (NZ) 5 1 - 6 pts

2nd: Paris Henken/Anna Tobias (US) 3 3 - 6pts

3rd: Marla Bergmann/ Hanna Wille (Ger) 4 3 - 7 pts

11th: Courtney Reynolds-Smith/Brianna Reynolds-Smith (NZ) 13 6 - 19 pts

26th: Alex Maloney/Olivia Hobbs (NZ) 10 17 - 27 pts

ILCA 6 (107 boats):

1st: Marit Bouwmeester (Ned) 3 1 - 4 pts

2nd: Charlotte Rose (US) 3 2 - 5 pts

3rd: Wiktoria Golebiowska (Pol) 2 4 - 6pts

41st: Olivia Christie (NZ) 32 13 - 45 pts

ILCA 7 (184 boats):

1st: Tonči Stipanovic (Cro) 1 2 - 3 pts

2nd: Michael Beckett (GBR) 2 2 - 4 pts

3rd: Matt Wearn (Aus) 4 1 - 5 pts

6th: Tom Saunders (NZ) 3 5 - 8 pts

29th: George Gautrey (NZ) 25 1 - 26 pts

67th: Luke Cashmore (NZ) 19 27 - 46 pts

76th: Luke Deegan (NZ) 26 25 - 51 pts

85th: Caleb Armit (NZ) 39 20 - 59 pts

Nacra 17 mixed (52 boats):

1st: Gianluigi Ugolini/Maria Giubilei (Ita) 4 2 - 6pts

2nd: Vittorio Bissaro/Maelle Frascari Diotallevi (Ita) 3 3 - 6pts

3rd: John Gimson/Anna Burnet (GBR) 6 1 - 7 pts

11th: Micah Wilkinson/Erica Dawson (NZ) 1 13 - 14pts

470 mixed (72 boats):

1st: Luise Wanser/Philipp Autenrieth (Ger) 4 3 - 7 points

2nd: Malte Winkel/Anastasiya Winkel (Ger) 6 2 - 8 pts

3rd: Marco Gradoni/Alessandra Dubbini (Ita) 1 8 - 9 pts

57th: Brittany Wornall/Sam Street (NZ) 26 31 – 57 pts

IQFOIL men (136 boards):

1st: Kun Bi (Chn), Adrien Mestre (Fra), Yun Pouliquen (Fra), Nicolas Goyard (Fra), Sebastian Koerdel (Ger), Josh Armit (NZ) 1 - 1 pt

25th: Eli Liefting (NZ) 9 - 9 pts

55th: Patrick Haybittle 19 - 19 pts

79th: Thomas Crook (NZ) 27 - 27 pts

126th: Antonio Cozzolino (NZ) - 47 DNC - 47 pts

IQFOIL women (98 boards):

1st: Sharon Kantor (Isr) 1 (23) 1 1 - 3 pts

2nd: Emma Wilson (GBR) (9) 3 1 1 - 5 pts

3rd: Giorgia Speciale (Ita) 1 (9) 1 5 - 7 pts

8th: Veerle ten Have (NZ) 7 5 (39) 3 - 15 pts

Formula kite men (115 boards):

1st: Jannis Maus (Ger) 2 1 1 - 4 pts

2nd: Toni Vodisek (Slo) 2 1 1 - 4pts

3rd: Axel Mazella (Fra) 2 1 3 - 6pts

78th: Lochy Naismith (NZ) 11 23 30 DNC - 64 pts

Formula kite women (53 boards):

1st: Poema Newland (Fra) 1 2 2 - 5 pts

2nd: Katie Dabson (GBR) 1 3 2 - 6 pts

3rd: Ellie Aldridge (GBR) 2 4 1 - 7pts

19th: Justina Kitchen (NZ) 12 15 7 - 34 pts