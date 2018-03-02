Wynne Gray: Munro must stop and smell roses

Colin Munro must sniff the breeze rather than trying to bottle the perfume on sight. Photo / Photosport

At his punishing best, Colin Munro offers New Zealand a strong base to challenge any one-day cricket opponent.

The opener's natural scoring tempo above a run a ball lets his teammates build towards setting a strong target or to maintain the momentum in any run chase. It's been a significant component in New Zealand's T20 strategy but the one-day crossover from Munro has hit a few glitches.

England have snared him twice at Hamilton and Mt Maunganui where their schemes and Munro's shot selection have inked him into the scorebook in single figures.

Munro has been given the licence to use his naturally aggressive instincts at the top of the order when fielding restrictions offer more space for ambition, lofted shots or miscues against the newer ball.

For any aggressive batsman such as Munro, the empty areas beyond the inner circle of fielders fire those impulses but haste has become waste for the left-hander. He charged Chris Woakes in Hamilton and edged to keeper Jos Buttler and suffered a similar exit in the second ODI.

The margins between success and failure in top-level sport are often small and suggesting Munro temper his instincts may create more uncertainty about his approach and production.

His dynamism is evident and he's a major weapon for New Zealand in T20 matches where he has scored three tons and has a significantly higher average than in ODIs where he has yet to score a century in 33 innings. Six half-centuries in those 50 over games is adequate but will be frustrating for Munro, his teammates and coaches.

Shot selection underpins any success and search for greater consistency. It helps to have cuts of fortune as well but the only slices Munro has provided are into the welcoming England paws of Buttler.

He's lost the tactical battle against the field settings of England captain Eoin Morgan and bowling of Woakes who has speared the ball across Munro, tempting reckless responses.

That has turned up the heat a touch more on Munro for today's third ODI, especially after New Zealand's batting in their last match and if there are doubts about the fitness of other senior players. Munro's place in the side is not in doubt because if he succeeds, New Zealand's chances will also rise.

As abhorrent as the thought might be, Munro should book a session of video replays to study how David Warner bats and how the pugnacious Australian leftie tightened his natural game and became more dangerous.

His tactics worked for a long time until his recent ODI struggles against England and there will be messages there about the England plans and how Munro can change up his game.

A minor adjustment can turn the pressure back on England if Munro gives himself time to smell the roses rather than trying to bottle the perfume on sight.