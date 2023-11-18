In their loss against England in the final round of the WXV 1 tournament, the Black Ferns got a glimpse at what it will take to retain the World Cup in 2025.

It was a lesson they needed; a squad with several new faces and a new-look coaching staff getting their first glimpse at the Six Nations teams through that lens.

But the need for patience is not lost on the group. Despite finishing fourth in the WXV 1 – behind England, Canada and Australia – the Black Ferns won five of their seven tests this year and took strides towards the team they want to be.

It was an important step in the building process, lock Chelsea Bremner says.

“The England game, you know, it’s not the World Cup final. Obviously we’re wanting to do really well in the build-up, but also that is the pinnacle. So we’re learning along the way and adapting as we go and just finding what style was going to suit us best and growing with the game as well,” Bremner tells the Herald.

“From the start of the year, we had our things that we wanted to work on and I think every game or every campaign we’ve been improving on that. We obviously didn’t get the results that we wanted in all of those WXV games, but I think the learning that we’re taking from those games is really important.

“We’re just excited that obviously we’ve got it still another few years to the World Cup. As long as we’re taking the learning from those games, I know we can take things from there.”

While it was a year of change for the Black Ferns, it was for Bremner individually as well. The 28-year-old made the move north to sign with Chiefs Manawa for the Super Rugby Aupiki season, immersing herself in a new environment after spending much of her career to date playing with a similar group.

Bremner starred for the Waikato side, who fell just short of their second-straight title, and has re-signed with the team for 2024 alongside fellow Black Ferns lock Charmaine Smith and wing Ruby Tui. The full squad is expected to be revealed next week.

“I really enjoyed this year. There’s been a lot of changes – playing for a new Super team and then obviously with the new coaching staff and things for the Black Fern, and then with the WXV 1 that we just recently played, playing that for the first time as well. It’s been a really exciting year,” Bremner says.

“I’m lucky enough to be playing in an era of the game where there’s actually lots of exciting new things starting, like even the Aupiki competition as well, so I’m feeling really grateful that I’ve got all these opportunities.”

Bremner says the team had a review of the loss to England before they parted ways for the summer and identified some key areas of the game to reflect on.

Fellow Black Fern Tui says the side weren’t happy with finishing fourth in the tournament after dropping tests against France and England, and despite having put up big wins in their other games, it was clear there was plenty of ground for them to make up before 2025.

“Super Rugby Aupiki now all of a sudden plays this huge role. The Black Ferns, we didn’t get the results we wanted to and Aupiki now becomes our focus and becomes our main tool to get better on the world stage. Everyone keeps saying the world cup is far away, but it’s not. It’s only 20 months away and someone like me who’s been around a long time, that’s bugger all,” Tui says.

“Super Aupiki, it’s crucial that we get this right, that the teams are playing high-quality footy, because you can ask any one of us Black Ferns – we weren’t happy with that and we know we have more to give.

“We’re all hungry to be better, and we know we can be.”

