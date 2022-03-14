Stone Cold Steve Austin and Razor Ramon at WWF Wrestlemania X8 in 2002. Photo / Getty

WWE legend Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, will be taken off life support after suffering three heart attacks.

His friend and fellow New World Order (NWO) founder Kevin Nash announced the news on Instagram.

"Scott's on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support," Nash wrote in a tribute to Hall.

"I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I've been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value."

According to The New York Post, 63-year-old Hall was at a hospital in Georgia to repair a broken hip following a fall.

Hall started out in the National Wrestling Alliance in the mid-1980s before making his WWF debut in 1992 as Razor Ramon.

In 1996, Hall and Nash changed the landscape of professional wrestling when they left WWE to rival company WCW. The duo created NWO with fellow wrestling great Hulk Hogan, with storylines that created major publicty for WCW.

"When we jumped to WCW we didn't care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those......a lot that disliked us. We were the "Outsiders " but we had each other," Nash went on.

"Scott always felt he wasn't worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn't perfect but as he always said "The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross " As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain't going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you."