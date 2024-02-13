Anthony Forde of Wrexham with owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and Forde's wife Laura after Wrexham won promotion back to the English Football League last April. Photo / Getty Images

The wife of a Wrexham footballer faced a terminal brain cancer diagnosis before Hollywood actor and team co-owner Ryan Reynolds stepped in and organised a second opinion, which revealed a misdiagnosis.

Laura Mangan, partner of Wrexham midfielder Anthony Forde, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour shortly after giving birth to their son last February.

Forde revealed on the Talking Transitions podcast that Mangan went in for a routine MRI scan after her left arm seized up. She was initially diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, with a neurosurgeon telling her she may only have months or a couple of years to live.

“We were trying to be as positive as we could until we spoke to the neurosurgeon but then we got the worst news possible,” Forde said.

That’s when Deadpool star Reynolds stepped in and organised a second opinion from a leading neurosurgeon in New York.

After a recommended biopsy, it turned out the tumour was benign.

“I just don’t think I’d have got that help anywhere else,” Forde said. “They were amazing.”

“They’re genuinely good people who have a good heart and me and my family and friends will always be so grateful.”

Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney purchased the Welsh club in 2020. A docuseries called Welcome to Wrexham has followed the previous two seasons of the club.

The side were promoted to League Two last year and currently sit fourth on the table with a strong chance of being promoted once again later this year.

Forde has played in 18 games for the club this year and scored one goal.