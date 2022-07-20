Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

World XV: The best players from the July international rugby series - and the one All Black who made the cut

5 minutes to read
Irish blindside flanker Peter O'Mahony breaks past All Black defenders in the second test. Photo / Getty

Winston Aldworth
By
Winston Aldworth

Head of Sport

OPINION:

Throughout July, World Rugby's top 10 sides have been facing off over 14 matches of North v South rivalry. Here's what a selection of the best players might look like.

1. Ellis Genge (ENG):

