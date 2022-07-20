Irish blindside flanker Peter O'Mahony breaks past All Black defenders in the second test. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Throughout July, World Rugby's top 10 sides have been facing off over 14 matches of North v South rivalry. Here's what a selection of the best players might look like.

1. Ellis Genge (ENG): Was at the heart of much of England's muscle and menace. His side of the scrum rarely faltered and he's another of this crop of Northern Hemisphere frontrowers that always seems to make it over the gainline.

2. Dan Sheehan (IRE): Hit his targets in the lineout and made life tough for All Blacks at the breakdown.

3. Tadhg Furlong (IRE): Learnt from set-piece problems in first test to rebuild a solid base as the series went on. Carries the ball so well and is involved around the park in a manner the All Blacks coaches must envy.

4. Tadhg Beirne (IRE): Phenomenal in the decider and a constant threat in every aspect of the game, even bagging a handy intercept. An immense ball carrier and decisive lineout figure. Shifted All Black bodies out of the way in breakdowns like a kid in a pillow fight.

5. Eben Etzebeth (RSA): One of the most consistent players across all the internationals. The mobile lock was often the best of the Bokke, disrupting lineouts and breaking up Welsh attacking mauls. He was also a force at the breakdown. Let down by tendency to concede penalties.

South African lock Eben Etzebeth takes on the Welsh defence. Photo / Getty Images

Unlucky: James Ryan: Of course.

6. Peter O'Mahony (IRE): Has anyone brought this much carnage from the Northern Hemisphere to these shores since James Cook? The Irishman was phenomenal in the close encounters, bringing the physicality of prime Jerome Kaino, some surprisingly deft skills and a match awareness that ensured he was always near the action when it really mattered. There's a strong sense that his niggle-game is on point, too. Mr July and Man of the Winter, he was the the model of what a great blindside flanker should be.

Unlucky: Martin Segrin (CHI): Yes, technically Chile's qualification victory against the USA wasn't on the radar for this round of matches. But their captain is a thoroughbred brute and one to watch at next year's Rugby World Cup.

7. Josh van der Flier (IRE): With debate surrounding the bloke playing opposite him, the Irishman got to work delivering on all the basics of a good No 7. A breakdown hustler in the Kiwi style, he was consistently in the right place on defence and in the right light in the ref's eyes. Van der Flier gave his side the edge on winning at the gainline.

8. Ardie Savea (NZL): There were some good things that happened for the All Blacks, and when they did the dynamic No 8 was involved. We saw flashes of his own urgent brilliance, and he worked smartly to find space for those around him.

Ardie Savea was one of the All Blacks' shining lights in the series loss to Ireland. Photo / Photosport

9. Nic White (AUS): Playing behind a pack that was either a man down or struggling against the physicality of the English forwards, the Aussie halfback was nippy and lippy. Passes fast, takes good options and is always a threat himself.

Unlucky: Aaron Smith (NZL) and Jamison Gibson Park (IRE): The All Black was crisp and smart in the opener but his options decreased as the series went on. The Irish-Kiwi was excellent in directing his side's attack.

10. Johnny Sexton © (IRE): He's probably slower than he once was, but that barely matters when you're this good at sensing a gap and putting your teammates into space. Sexton is also smarter than most players will ever be, steering his team around the park and setting up situations from which his men could profit. Captain for our side.

11. Marika Koroibete (AUS): Faster than pretty much anyone else on the park, Koroibete is a joy to watch. He's an efficient finisher and a busy, forceful defender.

Marika Koroibete, of the Wallabies, runs on attack against England. Photo / Getty Images

Unlucky: James Lowe (IRE): Unheralded on these shores (outside of Chiefs heartland), he was effective and error-free throughout.

12. Robbie Henshaw (IRE): The game went around him in defeat at Eden Park, but he was a tower for the remainder of the series. As a defender he gave the All Blacks nothing from Dunedin onwards, and bagged a well-deserved try.

Unlucky: Bundee Aki (IRE): Knew exactly what to do on the field and did it. Key contributor in the squad who put in big shifts, doubling up for tests against All Blacks and Māori.

13. Samu Kerevi (AUS): Stuck to the script for Australia, marshalled their defence well and found ways to dent the line on attack. A calm and composed presence when his side needed it.

Unlucky: George North (WAL): A big, threatening ball-carrier and wise old head who delivered on his nation's historic moment and battled hard in the third test.

14. Tom Wright (AUS): A smart consistent performer on defence and attack who was quick to seize opportunities when the English blinked.

Unlucky: Will Jordan (NZL): Limited opportunities, but we saw a couple of nice touches, plus the blistering speed of that first try.

15. Freddie Steward (ENG): Sound defensively in a tough series with plenty of aerial threats. The young Englishman was superb in the second and third tests, growing as an offensive threat.