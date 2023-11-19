Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

World Rugby reputation at risk in court case surrounding concussion in players - Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
England hooker Steve Thompson (centre) is among the players involved in the lawsuit. Photo / Getty Images

England hooker Steve Thompson (centre) is among the players involved in the lawsuit. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Phil Gifford presents four talking points from the world of rugby.

The most important court case of the 21st century involving rugby begins in London on December 1.

What’s decided could see rugby authorities

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport