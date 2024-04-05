The governing body raised eyebrows with outdated stereotypes on its website.

EDITORIAL

World Rugby has found itself entangled in a debacle more suited to a bygone era and has been handed a lesson on gender sensitivity.

The global governing body has been forced to issue an apology after facing backlash for publishing what can only be described as a misogynistic mishap in its coaching guidelines for women.

The incident sparked social media backlash after the guidance, which was based on an 18-year-old academic review, was flagged by Herald columnist Alice Soper who described it as the most “steaming pile of misogynistic b------t I have encountered in quite some time.”

World Rugby was quick to remove the incendiary guidance from its website to help coaches “understand how men and women are different” but it couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

The sport, once perceived as predominantly male-dominated, experienced a renaissance in 2023, with record numbers of individuals lacing up the boots. The number of active registered female players has increased by 33.9 per cent to 319,966, with a 52 per cent jump in the number of women, World Rugby statistics show. The success of events like the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 and the introduction of initiatives like WXV have undoubtedly contributed to this momentum.

Relying on old-fashioned research that peddles stereotypes about men’s and women’s intellectual functions and coping mechanisms is not just a fumble—it’s a drop-kick in the wrong direction.

Concerning fostering inclusivity and promoting gender equality in sports, governing bodies like World Rugby play a pivotal role. Yet, by endorsing a coaching framework steeped in gender stereotypes, they risk setting the sport back rather than propelling it forward.

The repercussions of such missteps extend beyond the rugby field. By perpetuating outdated notions of how genders approach the game, World Rugby risks sidelining potential players and coaches. After all, who wants to be coached according to a playbook written in the age of flip phones and dial-up internet?

Moreover, the composition of the development team behind the ill-fated guidance raises eyebrows. While legends of the sport like former All Blacks assistant coach Sir Wayne Smith were involved, the absence of diverse voices, particularly from women’s rugby, is as baffling as scrum penalties.

Yet, amidst the misstep lies a glimmer of hope. The swift action taken by World Rugby to remove the guidance and issue an apology demonstrates a willingness to course-correct. However, apologies alone won’t suffice. It’s time for tangible action. World Rugby must commit to ongoing consultation with diverse stakeholders and prioritise the development of gender-sensitive coaching resources.

As the sport moves forward, let this incident serve as a cautionary tale—a reminder that progress is not a straight line, and inclusivity is not a luxury but a necessity. After all, in the game of rugby and in the game of life, we’re all on the same team. Let’s ensure that everyone gets a fair chance to play.