Victoria Nafatali, 30, pictured during a 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup game, crashed into two parked cars while drunk, then drove home. Photo / Getty Images

A World Cup-winning Black Fern has been caught drink-driving for the second time in two years and now says she has given up alcohol and started counselling.

Victoria Samata Nafatali, 30, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday, 16 months after she was discharged without conviction for a similar episode.

In a written statement, the inside back, who will line up for the Hurricanes in the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki competition next month, apologised for her actions.

"I am disappointed that I put myself, and the public, in danger with this careless decision," Nafatali wrote.

"I know that young people might follow me as an athlete and I want them to know I do not think this behaviour is acceptable."

Nafatali's first drink-driving offence came in May 2020 when she drove 50m along Castle St and recorded a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg, more than twice the legal limit.

Early on December 11 last year, the rugby player lapsed more spectacularly.

Driving a Suzuki Swift near her home, she slammed into two parked cars in Brockville Rd.

One of the vehicle owners saw her flee the scene and police later found the smashed-up Suzuki parked outside her home.

Nafatali answered the door and a test showed a breath-alcohol level of 825mcg.

She pleaded guilty to drink-driving and careless driving yesterday but counsel Anne Stevens QC asked that no convictions be entered, potentially paving the way for another discharge without conviction application.

She achieved that outcome in 2020 primarily to preserve her chance of making the Black Ferns squad for a World Cup on home soil, which had been scheduled to take place last year.

Former head coach Glenn Moore called her a ''key contributor'' and said Nafatali may be called on to travel overseas for warm-up games.

But the event was subsequently cancelled because of Covid-19 and is now set to go ahead in October.

Nafatali was not selected in the Black Ferns squad to tour England and France last year.

She was granted bail on the condition she was to drive without any alcohol in her system.

Community Magistrate Simon Heale said the defendant might be a "good candidate" for The Right Track, a rehabilitative programme aimed at recidivist driving offenders.

While the next intake was full, Mrs Stevens was hopeful Nafatali could get into the following cohort.

She will appear again in court next month.