Women's Super Rugby: Chiefs upstage Blues in historic clash

Chiefs 39

Blues 12

The Chiefs have comfortably upstaged the Blues in New Zealand's maiden women's Super Rugby match at Eden Park, putting away their neighbours 39-12 at Eden Park.

In an historic, competitive contest featuring seven tries, big hits and plenty of feeling, the Chiefs emerged deserved victors to claim the Waipuea Women's Rugby Taonga for the first time.

A match that brought together 16 Black Ferns, eight on each team, drew a healthy crowd on Saturday evening prior to the men's dead-rubber fixture in the final round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The occasion was a long time coming for New Zealand rugby's female athletes, one they are sure to remember fondly for many years to come. The hope and expectation now is this landmark moment will build momentum through to the creation of a fully-fledged women's Super Rugby competition from next year.

A convincing Chiefs victory will vindicate the many sacrifices players and coaches made, with some travelling up to seven hours on return trips for trainings, which were fitted around day job commitments.

The Chiefs led 18-12 at halftime and pushed further clear following their second rolling maul try to hooker Luka Connor.

Captain Les Elder essentially finished the job, stretching out to score after linking round the front of the lineout, and powerful centre Ngatokotoru Arakua bagged the Chiefs fifth try to seal the blowout.

After starting well, the Blues will be disappointed after being held scoreless in the second half.

Counties playmaker Hazel Tubic proved influential in controlling the match for the Chiefs. Tubic kicked superbly, too, slotting 14 points which included three sideline conversions.

Conversely Blues first five-eighth Patricia Maliepo didn't have a happy night off the tee – missing three of her four strikes - but she can always lay claim to scoring New Zealand's first women's Super Rugby try after regathering her grubber kick to crash over within the opening 10 minutes.

The Chiefs quickly responded, however, with a seriously slick try. Chiefs No 8 Kennedy Simon, one of the game's standouts, sparked the counter attack from 60 meters out. Simon challenged the line and offloaded to wing Langi Vaeinu, who skinned Maleipo who was defending in the backfield.

Chiefs blindside Kendra Reynolds struck next from a rolling maul to extend the advantage.

The Blues had their chances but hooker Te Kura Ngata Aerengamate struggled with her throwing – two going wayward in the first half, one 10 metres from the Chiefs line. The Blues lineout didn't get any better after her departure in the second spell, either, and they lacked clinical execution when the ventured into the Chiefs 22.

The Chiefs brought more aggression and urgency to their work at the breakdown to snaffle several turnovers.

Midfielder Sylvia Brunt, one of eight teenagers in the Blues team, showcased her skills with a beautiful in and away and fend to beat two defenders and carry one more across the line to pull her side back within three points.

Tubic had the final say of the half, though, knocking over a penalty for a 18-12 halftime lead, one the Chiefs consistently built in the second spell.

In the end the Chiefs were a cut above the Blues but this should be the first instalment of a fierce rivalry.



Chiefs 39 (Langi Vaeinu, Kendra Reynolds, Luka Connor, Les Elder, Ngatokotoru Arakua tries; Hazel Tubic 4 cons, 2 pens)

Blues 12 (Patricia Maliepo, Sylvia Brunt tries; Maleipo con)

HT: 18-12