Italy players sing the national anthem prior to Six Nations game. Photo / Getty

USA and Italy clash in the opening weekend of the women's Rugby World Cup at Northland Events Centre.

‌

It should be a close encounter with Italy ranked fifth in the world and USA in number six. Italy had two wins in the Six Nations, beating Wales and Scotland but were handed a heavy 74-0 thrashing by number one England.

USA were the tournament champions in 1991 as well as runners up in 1994 and 1998. They made the semifinals at the last event before losing to the Black Ferns.