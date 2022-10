Paige Farries of Canada scores during a test against England. Photo / Getty

Japan and Canada clash in the opening weekend of the women's Rugby World Cup at Northland Events Centre.

Canada are ranked third in the world and head into the World Cup as favourites to take out pool B which also features USA and Italy.

13th ranked Japan haven't qualified for the knockout phase in their previous four World Cup appearances.