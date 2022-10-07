Kate Middleton has long been a vocal supporter of England's sports teams and players. Photo / Photosport

If the Black Ferns are to lift the Rugby World Cup on home soil, they'll have to overcome a team backed by royalty, after the Princess of Wales voiced her support for England's Red Roses.

Kate Middleton, who is the patron for both codes of rugby in the UK, filmed a heartfelt video for England Rugby's social media channels on Saturday ahead of the tournament's kickoff, wishing her side luck as they attempt to live up to their world number one billing.

"Hello everyone. I wanted to take a a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for the rugby world cup in New Zealand.

"I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament.

"I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far and I hope you enjoy every minute.

"I was also delighted to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the cup home again."

A special good luck message for the #RedRoses from our patron The Princess of Wales.

#TeamDream | @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/XsI5loL6U0 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 7, 2022

England are a side equipped with the best programme, the best-supported coaches and the best players in the world.

With three years of professionalism behind them, England are the overwhelming favourites to reclaim the World Cup crown they last won in 2014. Armed with their impressive 25-match winning streak, never before has an English rugby team been so ready to take on the world.

While other rugby unions have stood idly by over this World Cup cycle and have drawn criticism for failing to adequately invest in their women's programmes, England has led the way with full-time contracts. The result? A world-beating team.

Can the world's top-ranked side be stopped? That is the burning question. Realistically, only pressure - or a Black Ferns side buoyed by home support - can derail their hopes of glory, and the Red Roses know it.

It's a scenario that has Middleton committed to watching every game her team plays, even though it will mean some early mornings over the course of the month-long event.

"Good luck for the weeks ahead. I'll be setting my alarm clock early to cheer you on all the way."

- with The Daily Telegraph