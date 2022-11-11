England's Helena Rowland waves to fans while being carted off the field against Canada. Photo / Photosport

The loss of fullback Helena Rowland to a leg injury has forced England to reorganise its back three for Saturday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Rowland was taken from the field by stretcher with a leg injury during the 26-19 semifinal win over Canada last weekend. Ellie Kildunne will take over in the No. 15 jersey while Lydia Thompson moves to the left wing in place of Claudia MacDonald.

Holly Aitchison will start at centre in place of Tatyana Heard while Heard and MacDonald drop to a bench that includes six forwards.

On Saturday, England will attempt to stretch its world-record winning streak to 31 tests and avenge its 41-32 loss to New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup final. The 50,000-capacity Eden Park is sold out for the final.

England coach Simon Middleton believes his team is ready for the task of taking on defending champion New Zealand. The final likely will produce a contrast between England’s forward-oriented style and New Zealand’s expansive back play.

“When things get tough, this team knows how to get going,” Middleton said. “That is why we are relishing Saturday and all that it will bring.

“There can be no bigger challenge in sport than to play the world champions in their own backyard in front of a sell-out crowd — 99.9 per cent of which will be forming part of the opposition. Great teams don’t fear those challenges, they embrace them and meet them head on. That’s what we intend to do.”

Meanwhile, the Black Ferns made only one injury-enforced change to its lineup.

Back-rower Liana Mikaele-Tu’u sustained a thumb injury during the 25-24 semifinal win over France and has been replaced by Charmaine McMenamin who was a member of its 2017 World Cup-winning team. Six players who took part in the 2017 final are returning.

“Throughout this whole campaign, selection has been incredibly difficult,” New Zealand coach Wayne Smith said. “We are pretty happy with the continuity in this lineup and only the one change this week.

“Charmaine comes into the team and she’s already had some good minutes on the field during the World Cup and obviously brings that experience from 2017 as well.”

Canada plays France for third place in the preceding match at Eden Park on Saturday.