The Black Ferns have inspired a momentous turn-out for the Rugby World Cup's opening day. Photo / Photosport

Rugby World Cup organisers have announced that the tournament's opening matches today will be played in front of a sell-out crowd at Eden Park and with it, the Black Ferns will go down in history as the team that inspired the iconic stadium's first ever capacity crowd for a women's sports event.

Around 47,000 fans will pack into Eden Park this afternoon to help break a number a number of sporting records. Not only is it the first sold out women's sports event at Eden Park, it will also be the largest ever attendance at a standalone women's sports event in New Zealand - by more than double - and the most attended women's Rugby World Cup match day ever.

Saturday's bonanza of an event, which includes three matches and a live performance from popstar Rita Ora, is not the only match to sell-out in the tournament.

A capacity crowd of up to 4,500 fans will attend match day four at Waitākere Stadium on 16 October as New Zealand's Black Ferns take on Wales.

Rugby World Cup 2021 Tournament Director Michelle Hooper says this kind of turn-out from the New Zealand public will will resonate throughout the world.

"On Saturday night, Aotearoa will send a strong message to the world that women's rugby is due its rightful place in the spotlight with a sell-out crowd at Eden Park. Creating history for women's sport and setting new records for women's rugby, will undoubtedly elevate the women's game to new heights for generations to come. We'd like to express our gratitude to fans and to the global rugby whānau for sharing our belief," Hooper said in a statement.

"This has been our shared vision from the outset and to see it come to light speaks volumes about the wave of change globally, celebrating wāhine toa and shining the spotlight on them.

"New Zealand is now officially on the record for smashing gender stereotypes and creating historical change. On behalf of all our team we acknowledge the trailblazers that couldn't experience this moment and we honour them with this success."

Today is the start of end! Fair to say the last 18 months have been rollercoaster 🎢 but the day is finally here and I can’t bloody wait to get out there tonight in front of family and friends. NZ we are feeling ya 💪🏽💪🏽 #dayishere #soldout #longjourney #werready @BlackFerns pic.twitter.com/U1rTeqAOt4 — Kendra Cocksedge MNZM (@kenj0119) October 7, 2022

Sold. Out!



We are breaking records and making history at Eden Park this weekend 🏉 #RWC2021 pic.twitter.com/76QJ7hGwL7 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 7, 2022

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin echoed Hooper's sentiments saying the tournament is one part of a huge growth area in global sport.

"Women in sport and women's rugby has a real buzz and momentum behind it right now. The development of women in rugby is the single greatest opportunity for our sport to grow in the next decade, as we plan to accelerate the phenomenal rise of women in rugby on a global basis," Gilpin said.

"Today's news is tribute to the hard work and dedication our partners at New Zealand Rugby and the organising committee who have had to overcome many hurdles on the journey to Saturday's kick off, which will be a special moment for all to savour."

For those attending the big day at Eden Park, there is free travel on Auckland Transport buses, trains and special event buses included for ticket holders to and from Eden Park. Simply show your ticket to your bus driver or staff present.

A Kids' Zone near Gate A at Eden Park will provide entertainment for the whole whānau throughout the day with a bouncy castle, face-painting and trampoline.

Tickets are still available to matches after opening day, starting from just NZ$5 for kids and NZ$20 for adults at three venues: Eden Park, Waitākere Stadium and Northland Events Centre.