Black Ferns Arihiana Marino-tauhinu, Kendra Cocksedge, Amy Du Plessis & Santo Taumata along with coaches Wayne Smith & Sir Graham Henry reveal both the nerves and excitement ahead of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

If you were on the big bird, you'd get almost to Perth and do so with a bit more cushion under your behind and a steady rotation of hot meals dispatched directly to your tray table.

But a ruler-width TV screen jammed barely twice that distance from your eyeballs, and companions who'd almost universally rather be anywhere else, can't compare to the warm spring sunshine on your face and the company of 40,000 others primed for today's Women's Rugby World Cup three-match opening day bonanza at Eden Park.

The triple header turns the green light on the first major live sporting tournament in New Zealand since Covid-19 spoiled pretty much everything for two years - including the original 2021 schedule for this tournament.

Views are to yawn over when trapped in aluminium tubes 10,000 metres up, but expect any jaw dropping to be of the more animated kind today as fans embrace almost seven hours of live footy in the suburban Auckland stadium.

The triple-header kicks off with South Africa taking on France at 2.15pm, followed by Fiji meeting the Red Roses of England at 4.45pm and the marquee event between incumbent and five-time world champions the Black Ferns and transtasman rivals Australia at 7.15pm.

Fans will also be treated to performances by UK pop star Rita Ora, who recently wed Kiwi filmmaking maestro Taika Waititi, with the Hot Right Now songstress on stage at the end of the second match, and again when Black Ferns and Australia break for half-time.

A purpose-built stage between the park's north and east stands will house the headline performance, with a festival of Māori and Pasifika culture - including food, entertainment and music - spread throughout the stadium.

Rita Ora, pictured at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil last month, will perform during the Women's Rugby World Cup opening day extravaganza in Auckland today. Photo / AP

She was honoured to be part of the event and "share the stage with amazing talent as we shine a light on women's sport", Ora said when her involvement was announced.

"New Zealand holds a special place in my heart and I look forward to connecting with the fans, players and everyone involved during my time at the tournament."

The full on and off-field schedule in what's expected to be the biggest women's rugby event held should easily keep the near 40,000 lucky ticketholders entertained.

Still, it pays to be prepared for the endurance test of almost seven hours parked on a fold-out plastic seat, and with restricted access to all the things we like to pour down the throat or fill the belly.

Getting there should be a cinch - travel on trains and regular buses to and from Eden Park is included in match tickets.

Bus stops along New North and Sandringham roads will be closed during the event, and buses will replace trains between 7pm and 10.15pm between Britomart and Morningside.

Motorists won't be able to drive on part of Walters Rd and Sandringham Rd between 12.45pm and 10.45pm.

Tickets to the match, which was only about 1000 tickets short of a 40,000 sellout yesterday, are just $10 for adults and $5 for kids, to encourage full stadiums to support the growth of the women's game.

The affordable day out leaves punters with more in the pocket for food and drinks, with burgers, hot chips, sushi, salads, alcohol and fizzy drinks among options available from outlets inside the stadium.

Black Fern Stacey Waaka celebrates New Zealand's most recent Women's Rugby World Cup triumph - the 2017 tournament final in Belfast. Photo / ©INPHO Dan Sheridan www.photosport.nz

But fans can also keep the savings going by bringing their own food and water.

Small amounts of non-commercially produced food for personal consumption can be brought into the stadium, along with sealed water containers - or empty drink bottles - both up to one litre in size.

There are 18 water stations in the stadium.

Soft chilly bags are also allowed but must be small enough to fit under a stadium seat.

Guide dogs and assistance animals are also allowed, as are umbrellas - as long as the view of other fans isn't impeded.

But while a brolly is usually advisable in Auckland's changeable spring weather, it's probably safe to leave at home today.

MetService is forecasting fine weather, with breezy northeasterlies developing late morning.

It's been an unusually chilly late week, which may leave some tempted to pack their jackets just in case, but fans are unlikely to need to rug up.

A forecast high of 17C may see that jacket put to better use combating numb bum from hours on plastic seats.

Another option is to get to your feet every chance you can.

As Herald columnist Alice Soper, a former player and commentator who is also a member of the Strategic Advisory Group for Women in Rugby Aotearoa, wrote yesterday, today's event is "not your regular footy match".

And that's not just because games will be accompanied by live music from an international headliner, Soper wrote.

"If you have ever stumbled into a rancid online debate, been frustrated at the inequitable treatment of wāhine athletes or faced your barriers to participation in your chosen passion, now is the time to show up.

"Let us be there, joyous, in full voice, celebrating the women that play our national game … let this be the moment that women's rugby finally takes the spotlight."