Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

It has been 142 days since the Black Ferns won the Rugby World Cup, and still details are lacking about their 2023 schedule.

We have been told the Black Ferns will play this year, just where and when is to be confirmed. The first match, a game against Australia, is scheduled for June 29 in Brisbane. We don’t know yet which stadium or what time they will kick off, but it isn’t great the World Cup champions will be playing on a Thursday.

There will be games played against Canada and the United States somewhere at some time in Canada this July. Depending on local scheduling, that’ll mean breakfast footy or perhaps an early lunch for Black Ferns fans.

New Zealand has put a bid in to host the playoff of WXV, the new world series tournament, but we don’t know yet if folks will be coming to town in October.

The first confirmed home test for the Black Ferns will be on September 30 but where and when?

If you want to tide yourself over until September, the Farah Palmer Cup, Aotearoa’s provincial championship, is the next option. This competition is always a great taster, and with teams competing from Otago to Northland, it’s easy for local fans to turn out in support. However, if you head to the website to find your local fixtures, your query will be met with “no data found”.

Meanwhile, England fans face no such uncertainty. It was during the World Cup last year, their team in the middle of their record winning streak and the odds-on favourites for victory, that their union announced a match at Twickenham.

This announcement marked the triumphant Twickenham return for the Red Roses after a decision was made five years ago to take the national team to the regions.

Before this, their matches were often played after men’s games at Twickenham. The numbers showed no signs of growth and so the England union changed tack. They took the bold decision to play the Red Roses at smaller venues, in places that would never traditionally see a test match.

Playing at family friendly times and prices, they sold these venues out and in the process built an audience. Those fans are now being welcomed to see their Red Roses take centre stage in their national stadium. With the announcement this week of more than 40,000 tickets pre-sold, they are on track to beat the attendance record for women’s rugby set last year at Eden Park.

“To be confirmed” are the three words that are the bane of women’s rugby in Aotearoa. Women, who are only just receiving wages for their work, are still unclear on the hours. Fans, who have just discovered the joy of the sport, are also discovering the headache of hunting down matches.

Media, having made their assignments, have to quickly rejig to provide coverage.

There’s one thing definitely confirmed — all of this uncertainty can never lead to growth.