Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Women’s Fifa World Cup: Hannah Wilkinson’s winning goal will breathe life into football in New Zealand

Steven Holloway
By
2 mins to read
The Football Ferns win 1-0 against Norway in the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

With one perfectly timed, gentle touch of the ball, Hannah Wilkinson breathed life into football in New Zealand.

It will be remembered up there with Rory Fallon against Bahrain, and Winston Reid against Slovakia.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport