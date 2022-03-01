Amelia Kerr and Suzie Bates of the White Ferns. Photosport

Tickets for the first week of the Women's Cricket World Cup matches in New Zealand are back on sale.



Sales had been paused while organisers worked through the requirements of delivering the event at the red setting of the Covid Protection Framework. Fans can now purchase a limited supply of tickets to the first seven of the tournament's 31 matches, with more matches expected to be placed on sale in the coming days.

The tournament opens with the White Ferns clashing with West Indies at Bay Oval on Friday afternoon.



CWC 22 has now received an exemption from the Ministry of Health to the Covid Protection Framework rule limiting the number of attendees at outdoor events to 100 people. Instead, crowd numbers will be limited to 10 per cent of each venue's total capacity, with fans physically socially distancing themselves throughout the venue.



Fans attending matches will need to follow Covid-19 protocols like mask wearing and social distancing.



"We are stoked, this means a safe fan experience, and will be much easier to manage operationally," said CWC 22 Chief Executive Andrea Nelson.



"The great news for cricket fans is that they can now simply pick their preferred spot at each match, just like they usually would. We firmly believe we can deliver the event in the safest possible way for spectators. Spacing out on grass banks comes naturally to fans, and there's no issues with ventilation at our open air venues.



"So – the message to fans is get to tickets.cricketworldcup.com and snap up the tickets available. Week one's matches will be updated first, with the rest to follow," said Andrea Nelson.



With early sales to the final, semifinals and New Zealand v Australia on March 13 at the Basin Reserve being extremely strong, these matches are currently above capacity limits.



"We are so pleased that there has been such strong interest - we will be doing everything we can to ensure Kiwi cricket fans have a chance to view these matches," said Andrea Nelson.