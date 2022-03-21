Rachael Haynes of Australia. Photosport

It's the top of the table clash between Australia and South Africa.

Australia are the tournament pacesetters with five straight wins to start the World Cup while South Africa are the only other unbeaten side with four victories under their belt.

All of South Africa's four wins have been tight affairs with their last two over New Zealand and England seeing them chase down the winning totals in the final over.

Australia have been more dominant across their campaign with heavy victories over India, West Indies, New Zealand and Pakistan following a tight opening win over England.

A victory today for the Aussies will secure the top spot for the semifinals. Opener Rachael Haynes heads into the game as the tournament's top run scorer having amassed 320 across her five innings so far. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt sits third on the list with 260 runs in four innings.

South African duo Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp both lead the tournament with 10 wickets.