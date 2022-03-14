Australia sit top of the table going into today's clash with West Indies. Photosport

Live updates of the Women's Cricket World Cup clash between Australia and West Indies in Wellington.

‌

Australia

Captain: Meg Lanning

World ranking: 1

Last time: Semifinals

Best result: Champions (six times)

The hot favourites, world's top-ranked side and most successful team in tournament history, Australia will be eager to avenge a rare disappointment in 2017. The last World Cup in England was one of three occasions in 11 tournaments that Australia failed to finish in the top two, beaten by India in the semifinals. They've been on some run since, claiming the ICC Women's Championship - the qualifying tournament for the World Cup - while losing only once in 21 matches. Australia will be led by Meg Lanning, who averaged 82 in the 2017 event, and will be looking to maintain a phenomenal record that has seen them win 70 of 84 matches in World Cup play.

West Indies

Captain: Stafanie Taylor

World ranking: 7

Last time: 6th

Best result: Runners-up (2013)

With a series whitewash against Sri Lanka and further ODI wins against South Africa and India, West Indies finished seventh in the ICC Women's Championship. They were in Zimbabwe for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier but when the competition was called off, their world ranking of seventh was strong enough to secure a place.

The best of West Indies' six ICC Women's Cricket World Cup performances to date came in 2013, when they progressed all the way to the final only to be beaten by Australia.

Two players, Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin, were named in the Team of the Tournament – the former has scored more runs and taken more wickets for her country than anyone else in the competition's history and leads her side in New Zealand.