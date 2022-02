New Zealand hosts the women's Cricket World Cup as the best players in the world head to Aotearoa for the third time in the tournament's history.

Eight teams will clash across 31 matches with the winner decided on April 3 at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

Six-time winners Australia and defending champions England head into the tournament at favourites, although 2017 finalists India and the hosts can't be ruled out from lifting the cup.