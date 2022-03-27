Freya Davies of England celebrates with teammates after dismissing the final wicket of Ritu Moni of Bangladesh. Photo / Getty

Freya Davies of England celebrates with teammates after dismissing the final wicket of Ritu Moni of Bangladesh. Photo / Getty

From the brink of an unexpected exit to the World Cup semifinals.

All looked lost for defending Women's World Cup champions England after losing their opening three games of the tournament but they have secured a spot in knockout play following a final pool-play win over Bangladesh in Wellington today.

England earned a fourth straight win in convincing fashion after beating the World Cup debutants by 100 runs. They must now wait on the later clash between India and South Africa to see if they will avoid Australia in the semifinals.

England didn't have the best start to their day after electing to bat, losing Danni Wyatt and Heather Knight in the opening eight overs in a slow start. Opener Tammy Beaumont only managed one boundary in a 69-ball 33 in a game England needed a big win to determine a better net run-rate than India.

The middle order of Sophia Dunkley (67 off 72), Nat Sciver (40 off 57) and Amy Jones (31 off 57) picked things up somewhat to see England reach 234 for six.

Bangladesh never looked serious in chasing the tally, not reaching 50 until the 21st over and by then they had lost both openers. The slow approach continued as they almost completed their 50 overs, bowled out for 134 in the 48th over.

Sophie Ecclestone (three for 15 from 10 overs) was near perfect in restricting Bangladesh while spinner Charlie Dean took some late wickets to finish with 3-31.