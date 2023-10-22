Kiwi bar in Paris heats up for finals week, MetService admits failed modelling of Auckland floods and Watercare’s warning this Labour day. Video / NZ Herald

Brisbane Heat star Grace Harris smashed her way to the highest score in WBBL history yesterday, and it wasn’t just the ball getting punished.

Harris blasted 136 not out off just 59 balls against the Perth Scorchers at North Sydney Oval, including 12 fours and 11 sixes, another record.

But the highlight of the innings came in the 14th over when the 30-year-old called for a new bat after it broke after one ball into Piepa Cleary’s over.

“Do you need it now, Grace,” a teammate asked.

“Nah, stuff it, I’ll still hit it,” Harris said.

And that’s what she did, pummelling Cleary’s next ball over long-on for one of her 11 sixes, with the bat snapping at the handle.

The six was measured at 72m.

Before Harris’ innings, the previous record was 114 not out by Smriti Mandhana for the Sydney Thunder against the Melbourne Renegades in 2021.

Harris’ score was also the second-highest score in women’s T20s involving internationals between full members and leagues around the world, only behind Alyssa Healy’s 148 not out for Australia against the West Indies in 2019.

It’s her third WBBL century, moving equal with New Zealand’s Sophie Devine, and two behind Healy who tops the list with five.

The Heat set Perth a target of 230. In reply, the Scorchers managed 179-8 off to lose by 50 runs.