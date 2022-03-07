Adam Hall of Team New Zealand competes in the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Super Combined Slalom Standing. Photo / Getty

Paralympian Adam Hall has won his first medal of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, taking the New Zealand Paralympic team's tally to three.

Hall claimed bronze in the men's Super Combined – standing in a time of 1:54.77, just a quarter of a second slower than Finland's Santeri Kiiveri in second place.

Hall moved right up the field, from 15th to third place in the Slalom half of the Super Combined, in a massive run, described by commentators as having "millimetre precision".

Slalom is Hall's specialist discipline and it could be clearly seen in his dominance in the second half of the Super-Combined – his Slalom time of 39.44 being a second fastest after gold medal winner Arthur Bauchet of France with 39.38.

This is Hall's fourth medal, along with two previous Slalom gold medals and a bronze in the same event from 2018.

Hall's next and final event is the Slalom, scheduled for this Saturday.