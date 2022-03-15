Corey Peters competes during the para alpine skiing men's super G sitting. Photo / Getty

Winter Paralympics gold medallist Corey Peters isn't done yet.

Peters claimed gold and silver at the Beijing Paralympics, the third straight Paralympics he has come home with a medal. Upon arrival in Auckland this morning, Peters revealed he is keen for another tilt in four years' time when he will be 42.

Peters claimed gold in the sitting downhill event and silver in the super G this month to go with a silver in 2014 and a bronze in PyeongChang four years ago.

After two straight Olympics held in Asia he's tempted by the 2026 venue of Italy and what Milano Cortina slopes have to offer.

"It would be quite nice to have a bit of downtime over the next few months and reassess. But I think, you know, the last three have kind of been over in Asia, or Russia, and then South Korea and in Beijing.

"So the next one's actually in Italy, which is it's going to be an awesome venue. It's already on the able-bodied World Cup circuit. The hill looks really incredible and very tempting for sure. It would obviously be good to go back and try and defend that downhill," Peters told NZME.

One thing that could sway his decision is the fact his partner Karin is due with their first child in July.

"So obviously, that's a big factor, then I'm going to have to take into the decision whether I go another four years or not, as well. Getting a little bit older, and priorities with a young family starting.

New Zealand finished 15th in the medal table the Beijing Games, with Adam Hall also bringing home two medals - two bronze.

"It's a pretty spectacular feeling coming home coming home as the Paralympic champion," Peters said.

"We've been working on that for my whole career, really, 11 years now. And to finally knock it off is just incredible, amazing feeling."