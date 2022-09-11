Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs scuffles with Nat Butcher of the Roosters. Photo / Getty

The NRL finals has erupted in historic drama, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs beating the Sydney Roosters 30-14 in a game which saw a NRL record seven sin-bins.

In one of the more incredible and bizarre finals games in recent memory, the fierce rivals faced off and there was no shortage of niggle.

The bitter rivalry between the teams was obvious from the opening minutes when Victor Radley of the Roosters was sin binned for a punch that was laughed off as little more than a push by the commentators.

But it was just the beginning as there were record seven sin-bins - there had never been more than five in a match previously - five tries scored by the team with the man disadvantage, five HIAs, and four players suffering game-ending injuries inside the opening hour.

The Roosters lost star fullback James Tedesco to a failed HIA, as well as Angus Crichton, while Daniel Tupou limped off with a groin injury.

Radley and Taane Milne of the Rabbitohs were both sin-binned twice, while Roosters veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Rabbitohs duo Thomas Burgess and Tevita Tatola also spent time in the bin.

Despite edging the bin battle 4-3, the Rabbitohs still had an advantage with the Roosters down to just 14 fit players, and it showed.

Two tries from the prolific Alex Johnston saw him become the first player in NRL history to score 30 tries in multiple seasons, and former Rooster Latrell Mitchell also added 14 points to dump their higher-seeded rivals out of the playoffs.

The Rabbitohs will play the Cronulla Sharks in the next round of the playoffs, while the Canberra Raiders take on the Parramatta Eels.

- with news.com.au