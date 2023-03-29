Milly Clegg in action for the Junior Football Ferns. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Wellington Phoenix striker Milly Clegg will get her first Football Ferns opportunity this April.

But is it too late for the rising talent to make a difference to the national squad, less than four months from the Fifa Women’s World Cup?

Clegg is the only new face in a 24-strong squad, that includes the return of two recently injured goalkeepers, Victoria Esson and Anna Leat.

The 17-year-old Clegg has been on the radar for the past 12 months, bursting onto the scene with Northern League club Auckland United before earning national honours, scoring at both under-17 and under-20 Women’s World Cups last year.

After signing with the Wellington Phoenix as an amateur player, she’s consistently earned minutes and found the net a couple of times.

Just last night, Clegg celebrated her Football Ferns call up, with two late goals for Wellington to clinch the win over Adelaide United, 3-1.

Her selection for New Zealand to play Iceland and Nigeria in Turkey next month is more than justified — particularly considering the current squad’s inability to score in their past eight matches.

Head coach Jitka Klimková faced public pressure and questions from media about not selecting Clegg sooner, particularly as she was constantly performing in the A-League, while the Ferns goal drought extended.

In Tuesday’s squad announcement, Klimková said: “Milly Clegg is a player we have been watching for a long time and are looking forward to seeing her as part of the senior team after brilliant performances at the U-17 and U-20 Fifa Women’s World Cups, as well as for her club”.

But that “long time” spent “watching” has meant the team has missed a possibly vital component in their World Cup build up.

Former Football Fern Katie Duncan, who played with Clegg at Auckland United, says her former teammate might have been more useful to the team, had she been called into the squad earlier, especially when NZ is lacking on the attacking front.

“For me, it’s around experience at the international level and on those tours and things,” Duncan said.

“Now she’s got to travel across the world and be expected to perform.”

Wellington Phoenix's Milly Clegg battles for the ball with Melbourne City's Chelsea Blissett during an A-League clash last year. Photo / Photosport

Had the opportunity been given to Clegg in the previous window just seven weeks earlier, the occasion may have been more beneficial for both parties. The youngster might have stood out more, been more settled in training and playing environments, and could have earned game time in her hometown, with family and friends in the crowd.

Instead, she’ll travel to Europe and play in unfamiliar territory for a squad desperate for a result in a more time sensitive position.

Compare Clegg’s opportunity to the one afforded to her club teammate Michaela Foster in February, where the fullback was called into the national team as an injury replacement and relished the opportunity to play at home in Hamilton and Auckland.

Foster impressed staff and fans, earning herself a spot for the Turkey trip and put herself in a position to be a contender for the World Cup squad — something she wasn’t close to at the start of the year.

Clegg — who replaces the likes of Ava Collins, Emma Rolston or Hannah Blake — could have followed Foster’s path, getting a chance to make her case to be a key asset for the Kiwis during their World Cup campaign this July.

With ominous signs that the attacking options are limited, her inclusion could have been crucial.

However, with less than four months to their tournament opener, time for Clegg to both impress management and gel with players is running out.

Regardless of the time frame, it’s positive she’s had the call-up.

Klimková has kept her squad fairly rigid during her 18-month reign as coach, and that inflexibility has been a hot topic of debate.

Duncan, who has 124 caps for the Football Ferns, still believes Klimková's squad is “really good”, and is optimistic that Clegg’s selection isn’t just for long-term planning.

“This close to a World Cup and to travel overseas you wouldn’t just pick players to make up the numbers.

“[Klimková] is definitely weighing up a few different players and maybe she’s getting Milly in the environment to see if it’s her that she should choose or if it’s another player.

“I hope she gets some minutes but I know that’s not guaranteed, especially with only two games scheduled.

“But it is a great opportunity for Milly — I’m sure she’s super excited.”