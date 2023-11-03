World Rugby director of women’s rugby Sally Horrox knows the timing of the inaugural season of WXV tournaments hasn’t been ideal, but says the decision was based on what was best for the future of the game.

With the WXV 1 tournament coming to a close this weekend, and the WXV 2 and 3 tournaments ending last week, the timing of the inaugural season has been questioned by many, given they were scheduled to run during the knockout stages of the men’s World Cup.

It’s the right question to ask, Horrox tells the Herald. She asked it herself when she took on the role 18 months ago.

The competition was conceived in the Covid years, and announced in 2021 for a 2023 start. It was designed to provide greater competition opportunities in the women’s game at different levels, and World Rugby has invested more than £10m (NZ$20.6m) in the tournament.

Horrox says World Rugby felt they needed to establish it as quickly as possible, and that became clearer after the success of the women’s World Cup last year.

“We felt we had no option other than to get it off the ground as fast as we could, using the momentum of the World Cup last year,” Horrox says. “We were always aware of the fact that there would be a clash, which is not ideal. In an ideal world, you would have some clear water between the two.

“However, we consulted with the unions - (this) was one of the first things that we did when I came into post, and said, ‘Look, what do you want to do about this? Can we move your leagues and competitions around the world?’ (We were talking about) 18 unions around the world, (with) less than a year’s notice, or is the imperative to get WXV off the ground as a foundational building block towards the future?

“There was a unanimous view that we needed to absolutely commit to this.”

With the women’s World Cup draw expanding from 12 to 16 teams for 2025, Horrox says World Rugby “couldn’t wait another year” to establish the tournament, needing to get as many nations regular high-level and high-quality support and competition.

This year’s WXV has seen 27 test matches featuring 18 unions over the last month. WXV 1 has been contested by New Zealand, England, Wales, Australia, Canada and France. WXV 2 featured Japan, Italy, Scotland, South Africa, USA and Samoa. WXV 3 included Ireland, Fiji, Colombia, Spain, Kenya and Kazakhstan.

A promotion-relegation element was included in the WXV 2 and 3 tournaments, although there was no promotion-relegation in WXV 1 for the first cycle.

“I think we knew this was absolutely the right thing to do. We were more confident. It’s not a pilot, it really is a building block towards 2025 when we have an expanded World Cup,” Horrox says.

The WXV structure is seen as a fundamental part of growing the women’s game on the international stage, particularly as World Rugby has committed to implementing dedicated international release windows in the women’s game from 2026.

While attendances for the inaugural WXV 1 tournament around New Zealand haven’t come close to those seen during the World Cup last year, Horrox says on the whole World Rugby has been happy with the interest in the competition at all three levels globally.

The first two weeks of the top-tier tournament – in Wellington and Dunedin – have seen 8000-10,000 in total attendance across each weekend. Crowds of more than 20,000 were seen at games during the World Cup last year, including a sellout 42,579 for the World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England, who will contest the final game of the WXV 1 tournament at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night.

“I think it’s about building weekend on weekend, but also year on year,” Horrox says. “I think we’ve done really well. The weather’s not been great, which sometimes works against you, but we have had, from what I can see, a really great atmosphere. There seems to be a new, younger family audience coming to the games and that is really encouraging.

“It’s that combination of in-stadia attendance building from Wellington to Dunedin to what you would hope would be (even) greater attendance this weekend. This is really important, but it’s what’s going on in the stadia as well and who is engaging, as well as that global reach; we know we’re getting that streaming service out there.”

Horrox says some of the WXV streams have been getting more views than those for World Cup games this year, which has been very encouraging.

“It’s that blend of in-stadia, the type of audience that we’re getting, and that global reach. In my role, which is a global role, that’s what I have to look at.”

