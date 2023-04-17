OPINION:

Cameron McMillan runs through the big winners and losers from the sporting weekend.

Winners - The Warriors, of course

It’s all building nicely in 2023 for the now hottest sports ticket in Auckland. There was 23,695 in attendance for Saturday’s gritty win over North Queensland on a fairly windy grey day. All is pointing upwards for the club. Andrew Webster’s side are closing out tight games and there’s proof of a strong defence. You could almost say championship calibre. So they can do it on a windy day in Penrose against bottom eight teams but the annual test is coming up. They have a longer break before facing the Storm on Anzac Day which begins a run of four matches in 17 days. Warriors fans will be wary that workload could point to a bad run but soak in the success for now. Also worth noting the Warriors are now 4-2 over Todd Payten since the former coach left for the Cowboys in 2021.

Dylan Walker celebrates his try with Marcelo Montoya. Photo / Photosport

Losers - Mt Smart faithful

Regular success is a big thing for sports teams when it comes to getting bums on seats. But it’s going to be hard to do that for the Warriors no matter how well they do on the field when the Mt Smart seats will be going cold for many weeks to come. The Warriors’ next home game is against the Roosters at the Penrose fortress on April 30. Then they don’t play there for the entire month of May followed by a four-week gap between clashes in June. That’s because two potential home games have been sent elsewhere. Round 10 against the Panthers during Magic Round with all the games at Suncorp Stadium, good news for the Broncos, while the Warriors host the top ranked Brisbane at McLean Park in Napier in round 13, another plus for the Broncos.

Winners – Sam Cane, Damian McKenzie and Cam Roigard

For the record, the Chiefs beat the Hurricanes on Saturday to remain perfect in Super Rugby Pacific but it’s all about the All Blacks in 2023 and the three players above all stood out in terms of playing respective roles in Paris. It helped that the Blues and Crusaders weren’t playing so the spotlight really was on these teams. Cane has been impressive to start the season after bearing the brunt of an up-and-down All Blacks season last year. McKenzie’s injury ahead of the 2019 tournament was a bigger loss than probably realised at the time and being back to his best for the All Blacks this year will be a huge asset and provides Ian Foster to go a number of ways for selection in his makeup of the backline. Brad Weber’s team got the win in Wellington but Roigard is equally pushing his case for one of the three halfback spots at the World Cup in what would be his maiden season in black.

Damian McKenzie has been in top form for the Chiefs. Photo / Getty

Winners - NZ Rugby...

…for re-signing young players. Locking in Rieko Ioane for four years means they should have the midfield combo of Barrett and Ioane sorted until the next World Cup. Not really becoming an exodus. Just please think about print deadlines when sending out releases late on a Sunday night.

Losers - Arsenal Football Club

When you’re top of the English Premier League this late in the season any draw is a loss. Especially with a team like Manchester City breathing down your necks. It’s getting a little bit shaky at Highbury after the Gunners coughed up a 2-0 lead to West Ham on Sunday. City now sit four points back with a game in hand. Next Wednesday the two clubs clash in what could ultimately decide the title, so neutral fans are the real winners.

Winners - Golf fans

Well done to CBS for getting it right. On the back of great Masters coverage where you could follow every shot from every player along with three different channels, the broadcaster brought world number one and Masters champion Jon Rahm into the commentary box during the closing stages of the RBC Heritage. Rahm had just come off the course and deserved a rest after a long week and a bit but his addition was brilliantly insightful. CBS get a bit of stick for the advertising loading that happens late in tournaments but they hit it pin high yesterday. Now stop the in-player interviews which aren’t adding anything.