Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Why Warriors fans should enjoy it while they can - Winners and Losers

Cameron McMillan
By
4 mins to read
Warriors continue their unbeaten run, Chiefs earn 33-17 win against Hurricanes, Moana Pasifika historic first Super Rugby match, Tactix move into second place, Wellington Pheonix draw with Brisbane Roar - Bonnie Jansen gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds.Video / NRL / Super Rugby Pacific / Sky Sport / ANZPremiershipTV / KEEPUP

OPINION:

Cameron McMillan runs through the big winners and losers from the sporting weekend.

Winners - The Warriors, of course

It’s all building nicely in 2023 for the now hottest sports ticket in Auckland. There

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport

Focus Sport: Weekend sports results in 90 seconds

Focus Sport: Weekend sports results in 90 seconds

Warriors continue their unbeaten run, Chiefs earn 33-17 win against Hurricanes, Moana Pasifika historic first Super Rugby match, Tactix move into second place, Wellington Pheonix draw with Brisbane Roar - Bonnie Jansen gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds.Video / NRL / Super Rugby Pacific / Sky Sport / ANZPremiershipTV / KEEPUP