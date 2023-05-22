Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Boxing: Why Tyson Fury thinks Joseph Parker can become world champion again

By
3 mins to read
Joseph Parker (left) and Tyson Fury following the official press conference at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport

Joseph Parker (left) and Tyson Fury following the official press conference at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport

There was no rendition of American Pie, but Tyson Fury is ready for a slice of the action when his long-time sparring partner Joseph Parker fights Faiga ‘Django’ Opelu on Wednesday night at Melbourne’s Margaret

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport