Why Tiger Woods just received $19.8m without barely swinging a club

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters. Photo / AP

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters. Photo / AP

Tiger Woods only played six rounds of golf on the PGA Tour this year but he still earned a US$12m (NZ$19.85m) bonus with the Player Impact Program (PIP) payouts revealed.

For the third year the PGA Tour has handed out a US$100m prize pool to the 20 players who made the biggest impact on the golf tour this year.

Rory McIlroy received the top payment ahead of Woods for the first time, earning an extra US$15m on top of the US$13,9m he received in prize money across the season. McIlroy had two victories and 13 top ten finishes in 2023 while also leading Europe to victory in the Ryder Cup. He was second on the PIP list last year receiving $12m but had to forfeit $3m after he didn’t play enough Signature Events, a clause in the bonus payments.

Woods only appeared at two events this year - The Genesis Invitational and the Masters, where he missed the cut.

He is to play next week at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas for the first time since surgery to fuse his right ankle in April after the Masters.

Jon Rahm (US$9 million), Jordan Spieth (US$7.5 million) and Scottie Scheffler (US$6 million) rounded out the top five. Major winners Wyndham Clark (US$2m) and Brian Harman (US$2m) also got added paydays along with Cameron Young who has yet to win on the PGA Tour.

Next season the PIP fund is reduced to $50m to be paid out to the top 10 players, with the remaining $50m reallocated to the FedExCup and other player programs.



