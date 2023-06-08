Former Fiji coach Vern Cotter is the latest to be linked with the Blues' head coaching job. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

An explanation...

The struggles the Blues have had to appoint a head coach — Vern Cotter their latest target after fumbling the bag on at least two others — speaks to a dearth of head coaches in New Zealand willing and ready to step up to Super Rugby level.

This comes after the Crusaders appointed what appears to be a transitional coach in Rob Penney until they have a young candidate ready in a couple of years, while Clark Laidlaw became a wanted man between the Blues and Hurricanes before going with the latter.

Laidlaw comes with a strong reputation after transforming the All Blacks Sevens — both in performance and culture — back to the top of the game. But his 15s head coaching experience is minimal and while he might be a success, he didn’t scream an obvious candidate until the Herald heard whispers he was in.

A suggestion...

It could be there’s a holding pattern until the next wave of head coaches come through, or there is a serious dearth that could only get worse. While the jury is out on their appointments, the fact none of the three franchises had clear successors in mind speaks to either a lack of confidence in succession planning, timing reasons (half a cycle too early for the likes of Tamati Ellison at the Crusaders), or a lack of contenders ready to pick from.

Tellingly, none of the three come direct from coaching at NPC level, a suggestion that the gap between Super Rugby level and the tier below has widened more than had been realised, and coaches now need some form of overseas or international experience to justify the head coaching role — or to have some Super Rugby assistant coaching experience to bridge that gap.

Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor and assistant coach Tamati Ellison. Photo / Photosport

An observation...

When those coaches do have those experiences, coaching overseas — particularly in Japan — presents a more compelling option and lifestyle than taking on a Super Rugby head coaching job.

While Scott Robertson has shown there’s a pathway to the All Blacks coaching job now, the next candidate for that job will likely have to wait a long while, if at all, to take that job straight from Super Rugby level.

Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown have yet to confirm where they’re off to next, but they’ve been-there-done-that at Super level. So too, Dave Rennie, Todd Blackadder and Robbie Deans who are all in the Japanese system, have already ticked the Super Rugby box, and don’t see the need to return to franchise rugby or reset a potential path in international coaching.

Milton Haig has also had success in Japan but hasn’t been mentioned in conversations around potential candidates, while the likes of former Otago coach Ben Herring are also in Japan.

A question...

So what of NPC coaches and those below at club and school level? Worryingly, the NPC pathway to develop coaches appears more of a revolving door with few coaches sticking around for more than a couple of years at each side.

Even a commitment to coach this year may not be enough, with Hawke’s Bay losing Josh Syms last month as he moved to Zebre as forwards coach.

A prediction...

Super Rugby in New Zealand is chockful of assistants — especially younger ones learning their craft as they transition out of professional rugby both here and overseas. Whether they’re ready to step up in time to head coaches and fill this seeming gap in the market will explain whether there’s a coaching shortage, or if it’s just a perfect storm of three Super Rugby jobs becoming available at a time when the next breed is not quite ready.