New Zealand Football has ruled out any changes — or additional resource — for the Football Ferns coaching operation, in the wake of the forgettable February series against Portugal and Argentina.

The Ferns lost all three matches on home soil — conceding eight goals without reply — in a series of below-par performances.

It was a worrying sign, given the proximity of the World Cup, with plenty of issues, from tactical to technical to psychological.

The games put the microscope on coach Jitka Klimková and her assistants, who all have limited experience in senior international women’s football.

But NZF chief executive Andrew Pragnell says there won’t be any alterations or supplementation to the coaching status quo.

“One of the things we are comfortable with is the people that are there now,” Pragnell told the Herald. “Both the numbers of people and the quality. We will continue to make sure we have optimum levels.”

Pragnell expressed confidence in Klimková, who was appointed to a six-year deal in September 2021, but admitted the February series was a jolt.

“It was not what anyone wanted to see,” said Pragnell. “This close to the World Cup the results are definitely a concern.”

The performances had prompted discussions at board level and is the most pressing issue at NZF’s Albany headquarters.

There is an ongoing full debrief, with feedback from players and staff.

“The key thing from my perspective is that we leave no stone unturned,” said Pragnell. “No one wants to have a conversation [post World Cup] that we needed this but it wasn’t there. Once we get the full results of the debrief, there is always some fine tuning that can be done.”

Whether NZF need to focus on bandages or surgery is a moot point, after three wins, three draws and 15 defeats in Klimková’s 21-match tenure.

Pragnell pointed out that the Czech native has endured an unfortunate run of injuries during her tenure, questioning whether the full-strength XI has ever been available.

He felt the team had been in a good place after the November series against Korea Republic — “they showed real grit and determination” but admitted they had gone backwards last month.

“If there was any complacency it should be blown well out of the water,” said Pragnell. “If I was to look for a silver lining, if we needed a shake-up, we got it and rather then than at the World Cup itself.”

Pragnell expressed faith in the culture and environment of the team, despite some recurring patterns that pre-date Klimkova and the current coaching staff.

“All players are committed,” said Pragnell. “I’ve got no doubts about individuals’ commitment to win.”

But there’s a lot to sort out in a short space of time.

The Ferns will play in Europe during the April international window, with either one match and an extended training camp or two games.

They will also play at least in the weeks leading up to the World Cup, before they face Norway (July 20, Eden Park), the Philippines (July 25, Wellington) and Switzerland (July 30, Dunedin) at the tournament.

“We know we are going to be up against it,” said Pragnell. “We have games in April and July and hopefully we can turn those results into a positive. Even though we are in that home stretch, there are still things that can be done.”